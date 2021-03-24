Letter: Town of Brutus promotes community health

On Dec. 16, the town board of the town of Brutus passed a tobacco-free policy to protect the historic Aqueduct Park and its visitors from the harmful effects of tobacco. This new policy prohibits the use of any tobacco product while on Aqueduct Park property.

It’s no secret that tobacco is deadly to the user, but tobacco affects non-users, our communities, and the environment as well. Secondhand smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals (70 that are cancer-causing) that can harm someone standing up to 25 feet away from the smoker — that’s as wide as a two-lane road. Tobacco use in public places also increases youth perception that tobacco use is a normal, acceptable, and desirable adult behavior when in fact, it’s a decreasingly popular and deadly addiction.

Tobacco-Free CNY (TFCNY) is a program administered by the Onondaga County Health Department which serves Onondaga, Oswego, and Cayuga Counties. TFCNY works to reduce illness, disability, and death related to tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure through multiple community and youth-oriented goals. If you would like to see a tobacco-free policy in your community, or if you would like to learn more about TFCNY, please visit https://tobaccofreecny.org/ and follow us on Facebook!

Thank you Brutus for protecting your history and promoting community health and wellness!