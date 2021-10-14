Letter: Town of Scipio needs new leadership

There are few employees in a small town so it is very obvious when, as has happened in recent years, family members have been quickly hired and at greater compensation than their predecessors. Our employees should be earning a living wage, but that should include consideration of full compensation including health coverage and time off as well as dollars earned. In the last few years employees’ salaries have been repeatedly raised every year. That means our taxes go up. But monetary concerns are even more problematic with decisions to use the reserve account established and protected to pay for large purchases or emergencies. For example, a snow plow truck can cost $250,000 or more. The town needs multiple trucks and other vehicles to operate effectively. In recent years Scipio has had several emergencies requiring town response including significant flooding after the remnants of hurricane Ida moved through New York, as well as other recent flooding issues, and resident needs for response to COVID. It is essential we have sufficient funds in our reserve account to meet these and future needs. The reserve account is presently being used as a slush fund which is not its purpose. Additionally, the town leadership has been unwilling to move forward on developing a disaster response plan as mandated by the state.