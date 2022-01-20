Letter: Tradition carries on despite pandemic

Glitches are things that prevent one from going from point A to point B. An example would be the pandemic which all of us are enduring lately. However, some things will carry on in spite of any barriers or barricades that appear before us. I’m speaking of traditions and customs that have endured for years.

A yearly event in my family takes place on Christmas Eve beginning with Christmas Eve Mass and then we meet at my house to celebrate the birth of the Savior. Being of Italian heritage and incorporating other customs over the years, we have our usual menu and that includes the Italian cookies, of course. This year we heard the song “Mary Did You Know” led by our songstress granddaughter and her sister followed by accomplishments mentioned for those who reached milestones as well as those who do good deeds as a daily practice. Then comes the highlight of the evening when the youngest child in the family sets the Baby Jesus in the manger. The stable was made recently by the favorite oldest son and the ceramic figures by my favorite and only sister about 50 years ago and the whole setting stays lit in the parlor all year long. Then we open gifts with mine marked “from Santa”. This year we had five trees on display to brighten our days through January.