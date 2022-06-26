Letter: Truck traffic disturbing to families

For a few years Route 38 south of Bucks Point was actually quiet and safe from scrap metal trucks from downstate speeding down this narrow road. But it started all over again. It is so sad because it’s a 40 mph area, all residential with kids, grandkids and adults trying to cross to get to the lake from our homes. Scrap metal trucks “fly” by here. When I called their headquarters few years ago, I was told they had no idea which trucks were where as they hire subs! These roads were not made for big semis not adhering to the speed limit! They should not even be on this road. There seems to be more and more as it’s a shortcut from Interstate 81 to Nucor Steel. Milk haulers too! Please, this is our home, not the Thruway. We can’t walk or ride bikes safely. It would be nice to see some speed traps set up over consecutive days. Please help the citizens along this stretch to stay safe.