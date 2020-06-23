Letter: Truck traffic makes our roads a danger

I travel this road often and I have seen trucks just flying in both directions. If there is a need to stop it won’t happen. Many trucking companies abuse speed on our roads. It is getting very dangerous with the increase in volume and the lack of spacing to stop and the unlikely possibility of stopping to avoid an issue in or near the roads. At some points these trucks are three in a row and moving very fast. If the first truck needs to stop we will have a pile-up for sure. This includes all the NY State roads (34, 34B, 38, 90) and some of the county roads.