Letter: Truck traffic makes our roads a danger

At least two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Thursday in Genoa.
I travel this road often and I have seen trucks just flying in both directions. If there is a need to stop it won’t happen. Many trucking companies abuse speed on our roads. It is getting very dangerous with the increase in volume and the lack of spacing to stop and the unlikely possibility of stopping to avoid an issue in or near the roads. At some points these trucks are three in a row and moving very fast. If the first truck needs to stop we will have a pile-up for sure. This includes all the NY State roads (34, 34B, 38, 90) and some of the county roads.
Our state police and sheriff’s should be ticketing and using radar on all trucks. These roads have our homes, kids, wildlife, pets, bikes, elderly drivers and new drivers and the truck traffic gives no safe option for an error or problem on the road. Our lives are not more important than a business’ bottom line. Safety should be the highest priority. For the truck drivers that are respecting speeds, I thank you.
Maryl Mendillo
Aurora
