If Trump is found guilty and goes to jail are you still going to vote for a convicted felon? The Republican Party has always stood for lower taxes, strong defense, cut taxes for the rich, and law and order. The do-nothing Republicans are not showing that by supporting Donald Trump.

Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Green, and most of all Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy are all supporting lying crooked Donald John Trump. These Republicans sure aren't the party of Abraham Lincoln, not even close to that. The states of Georgia and New York have different laws. Let it play out.