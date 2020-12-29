Letter: Trump and GOP betrayed the people

Katko and the GOP’s corrupt bargain with Trump unravels as Trump goes unhinged.
A few days ago, John Katko, in an interview with The Citizen, finally made his 11th-hour repudiation of Trump’s obviously anti-Constitutional attempt to nullify the election. But I couldn’t help but notice the little “qualifier” Katko added: "love to see him serve another four years."
“Love to see him serve another four years”? You bet Katko would, but maybe not today. Today the Republicans are beside themselves with indignation.
Four years ago, the Republicans, Katko included, made a deal with the very Devil himself.
The corrupt bargain was, to quote Greg Sargent who puts it far better than I, “Republicans would politely ignore his corruption (among many other hideous degradations) or even actively shield him from accountability wherever possible. In exchange, they would get conservative judges and Trump’s active support as they pursued tax cuts for the rich and other deeply regressive obsessions like the failed rollback of the Affordable Care Act.” He continues, “House Republicans went to extraordinary, farcical lengths to function as dutiful propagandists and literal bodyguards against accountability for Trump. They worked to thwart transparency into Trump’s finances, helping to shield his self-dealing from the public they purport to serve.” And finally, “let it not be forgotten that more than 125 of the very same House Republicans now raging at Trump for betrayal just got through betraying our country on his behalf, by joining a lawsuit designed to further his aim of subverting millions of votes in four states to keep him in power illegitimately.”
But Trump, seeing his inevitable defeat and decline into ignominy, betrayed the Republicans in the most exquisite way possible, showing the world that they put the pocketbooks of the rich and their own greed above the want and suffering of “everybody else.”
But even while listening to the Republicans squeal about Trump’s betrayal, all I can think about is the tens of thousands dead, the hundreds of thousands only slowly recovering, the millions without work or any prospect of it anytime soon, and I ask myself, just who got betrayed here.
Richard Glenister
Locke