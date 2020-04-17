Letter: Trump and Katko both need to go

I won’t say this is the election for our future, said during every election cycle, but I will say this is an election for our lives.
The White House has ignored for over a year that a pandemic was possible and President Trump has known since January that it was a reality. And what has he done? Downplayed the danger, even declaring he would not wear a mask, belittled the science experts, said COVID-19 would magically leave, declared “business as usual” would happen for Easter, and fired the person charged with overseeing the bailout funds.
And what have the Republicans done? Stopped calling social support mechanisms socialism, supported Mr. Trump through his daily lies and insults (discounting his 16,000 lies up to the present crisis), and supported the mismanagement of the present danger. Where does Congressman Katko stand? He fully supports the bungling by Mr. Trump of ignoring science and facts.
I am not a Democrat, but I have talked with Dana Balter, Democratic congressional candidate for our district. She presents an intelligent alternative to the present administration and its supporters. She recognizes the need to support low wage workers, to use science for the good of humanity, to protect the lives of farmworkers, who the White House now admits are essential to our economy and our lives, and has always held the progressive viewpoint that social policy must support all Americans, as each of us is now learning is essential.
This is the election for our future, our lives.
John Ghertner
Sodus
