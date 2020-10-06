Letter: Trump and smart don't go together

"Smart" was the word that Trump was angered by when VP Biden used it during the debate. If Trump were smart, he would have sense of responsibility, empathy, compassion, obedience, truth, selflessness and love.

Unfortunately, smart is of an other definition when it comes to Trump. Let’s start with S. Selfish, Sexist, Stupid. Next is M. Moronic, misogynous, misfeasor. The letter A, can be obvious but there are others, try antipathetic, antagonist, amoral. Ooh R, there is racist, retaliatory, repugnant, reckless, repulsive. T is for traitor, thoughtless, tyrannous.

"Smart" is a word that causes Trump to take notice and get defensive! Ask Siri and you’ll get an adjective, a verb, a noun and an adverb.

After seeing the news of Trump leaving the hospital in a motorcade, supporters and no supporters have to pay for his insanity and stupidity. In the video he released just prior to his selfish show, he claimed to know a lot more about COVID-19. Yet, his show must go on! His lies must contaminate the news! His deceit will destroy this country. Finally, his adorations of dictators and especially Putin are submitting us to a regime of which this county has never experienced and only seen in other countries and continents.

Vote, vote, vote for anyone other than Trump!