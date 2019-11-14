I am getting so tired of reading all these negative editorials in The Citizen regarding how terrible our president is! Impeachment won't work because there is no impeachable offense. Now in a last-ditch effort we have a "whistleblower" who isn't man or woman enough to say who they are and expect the country to believe him or her, which is at best third-person hearsay. This is like throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks. Come on, people, we are better than this! We must be a laughingstock to the world. The "enemy" just wants to cause division so this great country will fall. I've never seen such a bunch of babies and bullies carry on because they lost an election. What an example to our children! The only hate I see every day is from the “left.” Where is democracy? You need to deal with the outcome of the election, which was fair and square, and be a good citizen of this great USA and get on with your life. If you are unhappy with the outcome of the election, get out there and vote in 2020. Drop this constant nonsense and wasting tax dollars. Think about this: all the tax dollars spent on the fake Russian probe and investigation could have fed all the homeless and VA hospital patients.
President Trump is probably the most open-minded president on policy that there has been in history. He has NO secrets and with all the spying from the “left,” you know every move he makes as soon as he makes it. You might not like his tweets. Don't read them! He stands up to all countries with NO apologies for the decisions he makes more than President Obama, who was always apologizing for our past history.
Now we have the question of racism that is always popping up. He has done more for justice between the races than President Obama ever did. President Obama wanted white people to feel bad because they were white — are you kidding me? Is that bringing unity?
Now for the editorials about doing away with the Electoral College. The framers of our Constitution put that in place for a deﬁnite purpose. Look it up on your smart phone. It isn't corrupt nor is it outdated. There are reasons why we have been the strongest nation in the world because we have this wonderful guidebook for all the people so socialism and communism cannot overtake this wonderful nation.
Suzanne Searing
Auburn