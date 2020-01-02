The facts and evidence show that the Trump administration is the most corrupt administration since the Warren Harding administration in the 1920s. (NY Times, 10/28/18) Hence, identifying and listing all of Trump’s betrayals and broken promises would be challenging, if not, impossible. I have listed below some of Trump’s more obvious betrayals and broken promises. This letter is part 3 of 10.
• Betrayal of college students: Trump promised that students who attended Trump University would receive the best education ever. Instead, the students incurred massive bank loans and did not receive viable educations. A court ruled that Trump had committed fraud against the students and had to pay a $25 million settlement and close his (unethical and fraudulent) university. (Reuters, 4/9/18) Betsy DeVos, secretary of education, continues to support the for-profit universities that are similarly defrauding students and she does not support legislation designed to help students who have incurred massive student loan debt.
• Betrayal of youth and others regarding gun violence: Trump said that he would implement gun control policies to make Americans safe. Instead, Trump and the GOP support policies that favor the NRA. Simply put, the NRA “owns” and controls Trump and the GOP. This means that no meaningful actions have been, or will be, taken by Trump and the GOP regarding gun control. In a September meeting between Trump and Wayne LaPierre, NRA chief executive, LaPierre told Trump that the NRA would help Trump fight his impeachment provided Trump agreed to “stop the games” over gun legislation. (CNN Politics, 9/27/19) The youth gun violence movement, however, is committed to ending mass shootings and educating the public on the ways that guns increase the likelihood of suicide, domestic violence and gang strife. Youth activism regarding gun violence is growing and their efforts will make gun control a central issue in the 2020 Presidential election. (The New Yorker, 2/13/19)
You have free articles remaining.
Wayne Blann
Niles