Letter: Trump betrays the legacy of Lincoln

Until Mr. Trump, the Republican Party was the party of our most beloved president, Abraham Lincoln.

Today's party shows no resemblance to what was once my party and also the party of those who believed Lincoln's words: “Let us at all times remember that all American citizens are brother and sisters of a common country.”

Certainly what we're experiencing today is a country more divided than it's ever been! Perhaps not since the Civil War.

We might need to be reminded that when the Civil War ended Lincoln often made it clear why that war was fought.

For example: On one occasion a Black man knelt before him and Lincoln said, “That is not right, you must kneel to God only, and thank Him for the liberty you will enjoy hereafter.”

Truly, much of the discourse that now exists can be blamed directly on Donald Trump. His numerous violations of the law can't be overlooked either. The January 6 Committee made clear that they are beyond measure.

Certainly Mr. Trump needs to be reminded of Lincoln's words about "lawlessness":

“Let every American, every lover of liberty; never to violate the laws of the country, and never to tolerate their violation by others.”

And, because it's obvious there needs to be some accountability for unlawful actions, it should be expected that Mr. Jack Smith will be able to (easily) charge Donald Trump for breaking the law.

The Bible tells us in Matthew 7:15 that “by your actions ye shall be known.” Therefore, according to what President Lincoln indicated, Donald Trump has indeed proven himself to be “un-American!”

End of sermon!

Rev. Joyce H. Smith, N.D.

Auburn