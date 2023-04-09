“The rich get richer and the poor get poorer!” is an aphorism due to poet Percy B. Shelley. But it is in both Matthew 25:29 and Luke 12:48 that excessive inequality is addressed: “Him that hath more are held responsible for what is given them and if blessed with wealth, it is expected that they benefit others.”

Therefore, it should (perhaps) be of interest that the public be made aware that the former U.S. president has not given any of his great wealth to benefit anyone ... except himself and his family. (If I am wrong, then let me hear from you so that I and everyone else who is interested can know.)

It should also be noted that Donald J. Trump has never paid one penny out of his own (very deep) pockets for his legal expenses. Instead it's from the accumulated millions of donated dollars that his supporters have given so he can pay them, including the over 100 attorneys that have to-date had to be paid!

It is somewhat obvious to many that those who are supporters of the former (twice-impeached) president may well fall under the guise of being "blind to the truth." Although the proverb: “For there are none so blind as those who refuse to see" — first attributed to the poet/writer John Heywood in 1546 — it is in Jeremiah 5:21 that it closely resembles what is indicated: “There are those who have eyes but see not and ears also, but hear not.”

The thousands of (mostly blind to the truth) attackers of our nation's Capitol building were mostly white. It is expected that it will also remain white adults who will continue to attack our elected officials (as well as private citizens) who don't agree with what "The Donald" is perpetuating!

Unfortunately, Mr. Trump — like Adolph Hitler — is rich enough to win! And he'll continue to fleece America and too many won't wake up to the truth until it's too late. And he will also tear up the U.S. Constitution ... because he said he would!

End of sermon!

Rev. Joyce H. Smith, N.D..

Auburn