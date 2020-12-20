Letter: Trump did great work as president

I'm writing to thank Joan Sigona for her letter regarding the recent presidential election. I'm surprised that it was printed because of the leftist slant of The Citizen. As I remember correctly, President Trump (before the 2016 election) said that all he wanted was to be treated fairly if he ran for president. Well, he's been treated everything but fairly by the self-centered mentally challenged Democratic socialist liberals. They knew the only way to beat President Trump was to conspire to change the election laws of the states. That, and with a little help from the Chinese virus, enabled Joe Biden to win the election.
Congrats Dems, now you have your Pinocchio puppet president. And even before Biden takes office rumblings from Iran, Russia, North Korea and China, along with terrorist groups, are beginning to be heard. All the threats to our country kept in check by President Trump. Not to mention the Arab-Israeli peace agreement brokered by President Trump. Say goodbye to peace and prosperity. But, you Democratic socialist liberals could thank President Trump for the COVID vaccine (the fastest developed vaccine in the history of the United States) for saving your life. Imagine that, saving the lives of your adversaries.
John Bertonica
Auburn
