Letter: Trump did more good than Democrats do

I totally agree with Ron Curvin's recent letter where he is saying they are moving the Democratic Party to the far left. A good example is the progressives' recent attempt to hold the infrastructure bill hostage to gain passage of their social spending bill. Fortunately there are still enough true Democrats to prevent this from happening. Look at the last presidential election when contender Bernie Sanders became a leading candidate to run for president. The only other Democrats farther left are the so-called squad. As for other comments about Mr. Trump's accomplishments, I would direct those people to Google “the Trump Administration Accomplishments” since there are too many to list in this letter. All by the way, which were improvements to our way of life.