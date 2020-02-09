Letter: Trump doesn't want us united

It was apparent that Donald Trump did not want to unite the country at his State of the Union address; he even refused to shake the hand of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, solely because she was doing her job for the sake of this democracy and the citizens whom reside in this country.

The Republican Party (complicit), in addition to chanting "four more years," stood up even when Donald Trump took a moment to breathe the air, many appeared bewildered and lost, and the congress were in a state of "anger" over Donald Trump's behavior, lies and his commentaries.

It was lie after lie after lie and more lies; it was apparent that the only people who believed Donald Trump were the Republicans. We are living in sad days and it is "quite evident" that the Republicans "will not" hold Donald Trump accountable for anything. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said "I believe he learned something from the impeachment trial" and said she would vote to acquit Donald Trump. The Republican congressmen/women and Republican senators are all in collusion with Trump and America must now react in kind by holding the Republican Party accountable.

Therefore, the motto of the Democratic Party should be "Vote them (Republicans) out" of office.

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn

