Letter: Trump failed to drain the swamp

The facts and evidence show that the Trump administration is the most corrupt administration since the Warren Harding administration in the 1920s. (New York Times, 10/28/18) Hence, identifying and listing all of Trump’s betrayals and broken promises would be challenging, if not, impossible. I have listed below some of Trump’s more obvious betrayals and broken promises. This letter is part 6 of 10.
• Betrayal of his pledge to support charities: Trump promised to support charities with his Trump Charitable Foundation. Instead, the court ruled that Trump engaged in (criminal) fraud by using money in his charitable foundation to pay for personal and business expenses. Trump used money from his charitable foundation to pay for two portraits of himself that are displayed in his golf club resorts. This provides further evidence that Trump is a narcissist. The court also ruled that the Trump Charitable Foundation had to pay $2 million to charities before being closed. (Washington Post 11/7/19)
• Betrayal of his pledge to “drain the swamp”: Trump pledged to combat corruption. Instead, since taking office Trump has created the most corrupt administration in modern history. Trump has used his position to enrich himself and his family and has filled his administration with former industry lobbyists. Numerous members of Trump’s administration have engaged in corrupt activities/scandals: Manafort, Flynn, Cohen, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump-Kushner, Pruitt, Sulkin, DeVos, Zinke, Mnuchin, Price, Carson, Guliani, Pompeo, Pence, Bolton, Mulvaney, Perry, Sondland, Barr and Nunes. The corruption and scandals continue and the list goes on. (Center for American Progress, 1/16/18)
Wayne Blann
Niles