Letter: Trump failing us on coronavirus

As noted on TV and other media outlets, all it takes is a swab from your nose and mouth, drop it into a vile and it gets tested somewhere (?) to see if one has the coronavirus. Bingo!

So why did this relatively simple procedure become a rocket scientist endeavor for Trump and Co.?

The communist Chinese government built a new and unbelievably big hospital in just 10 days, yet for over a month now, Trump couldn't get his act together to get the feds and private sector to make enough test kits? Yep!

Ancestry-DNA or 23andme, etc. send people a vile in which they take a swab of their inner mouth, drop it in a vile, mail it back and get their DNA results via mail or email.

So why Trump's feds can't do the same thing and have coronavirus test kits available at drug stores, hospitals, doctor's offices, etc. and then people can send their juices to wherever the feds, states, etc. are analyzing these test kits?

It's your health ... and more.

It boggles the mind - at least it does my mind - that this Trump president of ours, who dares to call himself a self proclaimed "savior," has completely botched the US response to the Coronavirus, which now has officially become a Global Pandemic.

Trump went on TV and proclaimed - lying as usual and many times that - "we" have everything under control, when the American people and the rest of the world know damn well that "we" don't and that he's lying.

And the dumb speech Trump gave on prime time TV on Wednesday didn't help the stock market either.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 4,600 points in just FOUR days (3/9 - 3/12) and dropped 2,354 points (10%) on Thursday alone, the day after his speech! Way to go, Trumpster. Sure glad he has those high priced speec writers.

And this and other sell-offs - so far - bring us close to a 30% drop in the DJIA.

Recession, here it comes. Let's hope - no, pray - it doesn't turn into another 1929 depression.

But America, don't worry, your liar-in-chief says "he" has everything under control.

The audacity of this inept lying president is beyond the comprehension of me and I believe, other sane people.

Why in hell doesn't his government have enough Coronavirus test kits to distribute to hospitals, etc. so the American people don't have to live in constant uncertainty or fear?

China, Italy, South Korea have enough test kits for their citizens but somehow, President Trump and VP Spence - his appointed Coronavirus Czar - couldn't marshal their Federal bureaucracy or the American health industries to produce enoughto test our people.

What am I missing here?

As noted on TV & other media outlets, all it takes is a swab from your nose and mouth; drop it into a vile and it gets tested somewhere (?) to see if one has the Coronavirus. Bingo!

So why did this relatively simple procedure become a rocket scientist endeavor for Trump and Co.?

Ah, politics reins again.

The Communist Chinese Government built a new - and unbelievably big hospital in just 10 DAYS (unbelievable, but true) - yet for over a month now, Trump couldn't get his act together to get the feds and private sector to make enough Coronavirus test kits to test the American people? Yep!

Ancestry-DNA or 23andme, etc. send people a vile in which they take a swab of their inner mouth; drop it in a vile; mail it to them and get their DNA results via mail or email.

So why Trump's Feds can't do the same thing and have Coronavirus test kits available at drug stores, hospitals, doctor's offices, etc. and then people can send their juices to wherever the Feds, States, etc. are analyzing these test kits?

Sounds like a plan to me.

It's your health...and more.

Bill Balyszak