Letter: Trump flags are symbols of racism

On the evolution and significance of the “Trump” flag:
Recently it seems to have become “popular” to attach a large “Trump” flag to a pickup truck or boat and tear though town (or across the lake) in some kind of outsized show of support for Trump. Even here is quiet little Moravia, we were treated to such a display a few weeks ago. If it made you uncomfortable, if you felt intimidated, it should have, it was intended to.
It’s interesting to remember where this comes from. For many older Americans, the image of a Confederate battle flag attached to pickup truck tearing through town is an in-your-face symbol of unapologetic racism and a painful reminder of our long history of racism. In more recent years it has become somewhat socially unacceptable to so overtly advertise one’s bigotry. More recently, people of this political inclination had begun to fly both the Confederate flag and the American flag together apparently attempting to confusing patriotism with white supremacy, white nationalism, white power, or whatever you want to call it.
But now, they have found a new and more potent symbol, the “Trump” flag. They have put aside, for the most part, the less popular Confederate flag. The “Trump” flag now symbolizes what the Confederate flag used to. But it hasn’t been replaced entirely, in a large truck rally in Portland this summer, there were still plenty of Confederate flags intermixed with “Trump” and American flags, same people, same trucks, same ideas, just a different flag. Trump’s call-out to the Proud Boys in the debate wasn’t an accident. Donald Trump has become the living symbol of their movement.
What surprises me, is just how many of these “Trump” banners I see hanging from porches in Locke and Moravia. I don’t know whether these people don’t understand what they’re saying, don’t care, or do care and mean to say it. Whatever the case, their racist message of intolerance is clear and obvious.
Richard Glenister
Locke
