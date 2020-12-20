Letter: Trump followers are blind to the truth

We're experiencing a devastating pandemic that's added considerable stress for most of our nation's citizens and among them are those who have been captivated by a president who has mesmerized so many by his continuing nonchalant attitude towards it. He should have instead set a correct example that if we'd all followed it, the lives of many, many could have been spared!

For years his ad hoc tweets have also contributed to the verbal and/or written abuse by his followers who openly demonstrate their blatant disapproval of those of us who don't embrace their (mesmerizing) leader! (The proof is blatantly seen in some of the letters to the editor that acknowledge his influence on them.) His example also proves the effectiveness of what a cult leader is capable of doing!

It is to those who chose to remain blind that I ask: What's wrong with confronting white nationalism in America? Why shouldn't we support a fair and equitable criminal justice system that will end mass incarceration? Is there any reason why we shouldn't push to rebuild an immigration system that is just, humane, and welcoming? And, shouldn't our schools and workplaces be free of bigotry? (That's really what the true issues are that we need to correct, right?)