Letter: Trump followers are blind to the truth

We're experiencing a devastating pandemic that's added considerable stress for most of our nation's citizens and among them are those who have been captivated by a president who has mesmerized so many by his continuing nonchalant attitude towards it. He should have instead set a correct example that if we'd all followed it, the lives of many, many could have been spared!
For years his ad hoc tweets have also contributed to the verbal and/or written abuse by his followers who openly demonstrate their blatant disapproval of those of us who don't embrace their (mesmerizing) leader! (The proof is blatantly seen in some of the letters to the editor that acknowledge his influence on them.) His example also proves the effectiveness of what a cult leader is capable of doing!
It is to those who chose to remain blind that I ask: What's wrong with confronting white nationalism in America? Why shouldn't we support a fair and equitable criminal justice system that will end mass incarceration? Is there any reason why we shouldn't push to rebuild an immigration system that is just, humane, and welcoming? And, shouldn't our schools and workplaces be free of bigotry? (That's really what the true issues are that we need to correct, right?)
If these goals are not worthy to reach, then I say to Trump's followers, explain why not? Those of us that support President Biden's agenda believe they are the goals that all Americans would certainly benefit from.
It's also important for all of us that call ourselves Americans to prove to the rest of the world that we are a united people, which right now we are not! Our forefathers knew that bringing people from all countries of the world to come together was a test ... proving whether we could become a nation of all denominations/creeds/religions/etc. and could also peacefully live together. Thus the reason our Constitution called it the United States.
And so, it is really up to all of us to come together and prove that it is possible! We can't let one person who has exposed what is our nation's deep inequalities are to be the deterrent to attaining what is (hopefully) possible.
Nor can we allow a creditable analysis of our election process be ignored because of a president's continuing efforts to discredit it!
Joyce H. Smith-Moore
Auburn
