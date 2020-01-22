Letter: Trump gave the GOP just what it wanted

When President Trump told CNN that federal judge Gonzalo Curiel “could not fairly hear his case” involving students of Trump University “because of his Mexican heritage,” the media failed to report that Curiel is an American citizen, born in Indiana and as a prosecutor in the late 1990s, he went after Mexican drug cartels, making him a target for assassination by a Tijuana drug lord.

“Claiming a person can’t do their job because of their race is sort of like the textbook definition of a racist comment,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) surprisingly said in a reaction to Trump’s comments, though he clarified that he still endorses the nominee.

So, why do Republicans politicians stick with Donald Trump?

The answer is simple … it's attitude and gratitude.

For a very long time they have wanted someone — anyone — to come along and do two things … stick it to Obama and the Clintons who were treated with near-reverence by the media.

Politicians prefer not to attack those they find aggravating but are eternally grateful that they can now live vicariously through a president who does it for them. And, there's all the rest of the Republican voters who have thirsted for years for someone who can deliver an attitude for which they have thirsted for years!