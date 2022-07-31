Letter: Trump got richer at our expense

In response to the Betty Thomas letter in the July 28 edition, I would ask if you have actually watched any of the hearings? The presidential salary of $200,000 a year is peanuts compared to all the money Trump made through both legal and potentially illegal means. For example, all those trips where he stayed at hotels he owns where the government (us taxpayers) got to pay the inflated prices for the rooms of the Secret Service and all the other personnel a president brings along with him. (Presidents are supposed to put their business assets in a blind trust which he did not do.) Remember all those golf trips to Mar-a-Lago? Don’t forget all the dignitaries who stayed in his Washington, DC, hotel, more money in his pocket. Also, if you paid attention to the Jan. 6 meetings, their investigation found that between election day in 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021, he collected from his followers $250 million (yes, that’s right, $250 million) for a “election legal defense fund” that did not even exist. They are trying to find out where the $250 million went. Donald Trump attempted a coup to stay in power because he wants to be the American version of Vladimir Putin. If he gets back into the White House, it will be a disaster for this country. They already know about his plan to replace civil servants with political appointees so he can fire anyone who might tell him “No.” He will hire all his cronies and yes men and never leave the office willingly. He has embraced white supremacy and violent right-wing militias to do his dirty work.