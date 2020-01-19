Letter: Trump has been an absolute failure

The facts and evidence show that the Trump administration is the most corrupt administration since the Warren Harding administration in the 1920s. (NY Times, 10/28/18) Hence, identifying and listing all of Trump’s betrayals and broken promises would be challenging, if not, impossible. I have listed below some of Trump’s more obvious betrayals and broken promises. This letter is part 4 of 10.
• Betrayal of his pledge to build “The Wall”: Trump promised to build a “beautiful wall” on the Mexico border paid for by Mexico. Instead, Trump shut down the federal government for 35 days, the longest ever, over funding for “the wall.” Trump diverted $3.6 million appropriated to support military bases and families to help pay for building the wall. As of this date, NO miles of new wall have been built and only 60 miles of existing wall have been repaired. (Politifact, 8/30/19)
• Betrayal of immigrants and refugees: Trump promised to reduce the number of immigrants and refugees seeking to come to the US. Instead, Trump’s policies (developed by Steven Miller, a white nationalist) have resulted in an increase of immigrants and refugees coming to the US. Trump plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act (DACA). This will result in thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children and who have only known the US as their home being deported. This will have dire consequences for the immigrants, their communities and the economy. (The Washington Post, 10/12/19) Trump’s family separation policy has resulted in 5,500 children being separated from their parents. (Vox, 10/25/19) This is unethical, immoral, un-American and is a “national shame.”
Wayne Blann
Niles