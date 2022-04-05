Letter: Trump has brought us to scary times

The majority of Republicans still believe Donald Trump won the November 2020 election. Despite Mike Lindell (the Pillow Guy) and many others who claim there is "overwhelming evidence" that Trump did win, they have not succeeded in any court case (there were more than 50 such cases brought within a few months after the election) (Reuters). Now, it has been more than a year since those cases were thrown out, mostly due to lack of evidence or standing. So, if there indeed is "overwhelming evidence" alleging election fraud why such foot-dragging? So far, it's all just hot air.

Could it also be true that Trump would have to admit he lost the 2020 election if, in fact, he wants to run for a second term in 2024? He can't claim he is the lawful president now when, if he runs in 2024 and wins, he would have a third term as president — something forbidden by the U.S. Constitution (Gary Trudeau, "Doonesbury," Sunday, March 27, 2022).

Also, and perhaps more scary than anything (to me), Trump will celebrate his 78th birthday June 14, 2024. As so many Republicans now criticize Biden for his missteps because of his age, will they ignore Trump's possibly fading efforts as he gets older? Could Trump even physically hold up to the demands of a year-long campaign?

Finally, if Trump should pass away between now and the 2024 election year, what will the Republican Party do? So many have joined the cult of personality that is The Donald. How many conspiracies will bubble up around his eventual demise and how will his Far Right supporters handle it? It's a scary thought.

Jim Chattin

Moravia

