Letter: Trump has done a lot of good work

President Trump is not a smooth-talking politician. He is brash. He boasts. He is thin-skinned. I don’t like name calling, but I believe he wants what is best for our country. I have to vote for policy, not personality.
He has nominated Supreme Court and federal judges that I believe will interpret the law as written and not legislate from the bench.
He understands economics. The government does not produce wealth. It’s wealth comes from taxing businesses and their employees. Until COVID 19, the economy was growing under Trump because of reduced taxes and regulations and because of renegotiating trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada.
He withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord which would have given billions of taxpayer dollars with no tangible benefits. The two biggest polluters, China and India, were not required to control emissions since they were “developing nations.”
Trump signed bills to strengthen our weakened military. He challenged European leaders to contribute more to NATO. Twenty-six out of 27 countries have increased their giving, adding $100 billion to our defense.
Obama had cancelled Bush sanctions against Iran, establishing a bad nuclear deal in the form of an executive agreement. It released $1.8 billion to a nation that funded weapons to kill Americans, enriched underground uranium, and funded ISIS terrorists. In response to illegal missile tests, Trump cancelled the nuclear agreement. America is now energy independent.
When Syria killed their own people in chemical gas attacks, under Trump, America joined France and England in precision missile attacks that crippled Syria’s chemical weapons program.
Trump is accused of being racist, but he signed the First Step Act of prison reform. A Clinton/Biden bill had targeted Black people for unreasonably long prison sentences. Thousands were released for a new start in life. More Black people were employed. Black colleges were given a 13% increase in federal funding.
He is pro-life. He is for legal immigration, but he has fought to build a wall to help stop illegal immigration.
Trump is for freedom of religion. He is pro-Israel. He has recognized Jerusalem as the capital and moved the American embassy to Jerusalem. The U.A.E. and Bahrain have signed the Abrahamic Covenant, establishing diplomatic relations with Israel.
Finally, the elected VP holds immense importance considering the age of both POTUS candidates. I like Mike Pence, but Kamala Harris and her socialist agenda scare me.
Virginia VanOstrand
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!