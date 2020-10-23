Letter: Trump has done a lot of good work

President Trump is not a smooth-talking politician. He is brash. He boasts. He is thin-skinned. I don’t like name calling, but I believe he wants what is best for our country. I have to vote for policy, not personality.

He has nominated Supreme Court and federal judges that I believe will interpret the law as written and not legislate from the bench.

He understands economics. The government does not produce wealth. It’s wealth comes from taxing businesses and their employees. Until COVID 19, the economy was growing under Trump because of reduced taxes and regulations and because of renegotiating trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada.

He withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord which would have given billions of taxpayer dollars with no tangible benefits. The two biggest polluters, China and India, were not required to control emissions since they were “developing nations.”

Trump signed bills to strengthen our weakened military. He challenged European leaders to contribute more to NATO. Twenty-six out of 27 countries have increased their giving, adding $100 billion to our defense.