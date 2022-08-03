Letter: Trump has yet to be held accountable

The hearings on July 21 were impressive and showed the disregard and the blatant "dereliction of duty" displayed by Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, and his failure to contact the local authorities, FBI and National Guard to quell the rioters.

Although we believe that we can honestly say that we are all proud of the work being done by the Jan. 6 Committee, we all appear to be skeptical about the final outcome as much more can be done before/prior to the final hearing, as follows:

(a) The 2016 Russia/Trump elections meddling investigation can be reopened and move forward with the 10 counts of obstruction of justice by Donald Trump.

(b) 2021 during the moving out of the White House, Donald Trump did "willfully and without regret" remove (well knowing this was a felony) 15 cases of classified and top secret documents from the White House without permission and took them to Mar-A-Lago in Florida. This felony has yet to move forward and time is of the essence as Trump is now saying that he must run for POTUS to get himself out of criminal probes.

(c) Attorney and law professor Barabara McQuade mentioned last month on national television said that she is shocked that the DOJ has not charged Donald Trump with the murder of five Capitol police officers via his incitement of a riot causing the deaths of five police officers and also causing $1.7 million in property damages to the Capitol, over 144 Capitol police injured with minor and long lasting injuries, and yet Donald Trump has not been indicted for any of this while the Jan. 6 committee continues to investigate all avenues of this heinous crime. What is the DOJ waiting for?

Hopefully, as lawmakers, members of congress can inform the DOJ that they must proceed with speed as Donald Trump will start his stall tactics and he must be held accountable before he destroys this country with his continued crybaby rallies claiming election fraud throughout the USA. He must not be allowed to run again for POTUS.

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn