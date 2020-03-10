Letter: Trump ignores reality of coronavirus impact

On Monday, Feb. 24, news of the coronavirus outbreak spread and the stock market fell at a furious pace!

The S&P 500 index had just reached a record high but fell 3.4% two days later. It was the worst single-day performance since February 2008.

That's especially bad news for President Trump because — as we all know — he's (repeatedly) been giving himself the credit for the stock market's success! According to the Washington Post (2/2/20), “Trump believes that a market heading up is a manifestation of his will.”

Even Donald Trump’s closest adviser Kellyanne Conway boasted a month ago that record stock-market numbers were a measure of support for “the policies, action and vision” of her boss. Trump himself has repeatedly hyped new market records. (Stories about people thanking him for massive 401(k) growth are a staple of his campaign rallies.)

The problem with linking market growth to his policies, of course, is that it raises the question of why markets might sometimes stumble. If Trump gets credit for markets going up, doesn’t he take blame when they drop? Not so!

