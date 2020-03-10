Letter: Trump ignores reality of coronavirus impact

On Monday, Feb. 24, news of the coronavirus outbreak spread and the stock market fell at a furious pace!
The S&P 500 index had just reached a record high but fell 3.4% two days later. It was the worst single-day performance since February 2008.
That's especially bad news for President Trump because — as we all know — he's (repeatedly) been giving himself the credit for the stock market's success! According to the Washington Post (2/2/20), “Trump believes that a market heading up is a manifestation of his will.”
Even Donald Trump’s closest adviser Kellyanne Conway boasted a month ago that record stock-market numbers were a measure of support for “the policies, action and vision” of her boss. Trump himself has repeatedly hyped new market records. (Stories about people thanking him for massive 401(k) growth are a staple of his campaign rallies.)
The problem with linking market growth to his policies, of course, is that it raises the question of why markets might sometimes stumble. If Trump gets credit for markets going up, doesn’t he take blame when they drop? Not so!
When updating the public on the federal government's response to the coronavirus, Mr. Trump recently said, “A market heading down is others failing to do their part,” blaming the recent stock market plunge on the Democratic presidential candidates. (And, of course, his followers will believe it!)
Mr. Trump's claim is at odds with financial experts who cite "escalating fears about the coronavirus's spread worldwide" as the reason for the massive market drop. "It's just conceivable that it could throw the United States into a recession," former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned.
Economists at Goldman Sachs, who were expecting first-quarter domestic growth of 2% as recently as late January, have been steadily lowering their estimate, which fell to 1.2% on March 1. “The risks are clearly skewed to the downside until the outbreak is contained,” they wrote.
Investors rushed to safety: Gold — viewed as a haven during market tumult — rose to a seven-year high. (That's also the best indicator that the stock-market is close to a downfall!)
While some remain blind to the truth, the rest of us are aware that we're about to ride the wave of uncertainty as we deal with the coronavirus and the continuing decline of the stock-market in 2020!
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn