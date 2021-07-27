Letter: Trump injected politics into COVID response

Mr. Trump started out strong in dealing with the COVID pandemic. He listened to his science advisors and initiated a vaccine program. I think that’s what any president would have done, but let’s give the devil his due (with my apologies to the devil). Then Trump screwed up big time. He downplayed the threat we all faced and he even promoted treatments that were, at the least, ineffective and, at the most, deadly! Trump even minimized the importance of mask wearing. Then, with the help of right-wing media, he politicized the COVID threat and now a large number of Trump cult members refuse to get the vaccine. In a world where facts don’t matter to those on the right, conspiracy theories thrive. Many right-wingers believe that vaccines make you magnetic, or a computer chip is implanted with the shot, and even that the COVID vaccine will actually give you COVID. Some even believe that the COVID scare is all a left-wing conspiracy.

As far as conspiracy theories go, I don’t give a rat’s rear whether the right believes that our astronauts never walked on the moon or that the earth is flat. Those wacky ideas won’t kill you or others. Those who continue to spread the “big lie” that Trump actually won the 2020 election indirectly led to the death of five people and had put our democracy in danger.