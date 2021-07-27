Letter: Trump injected politics into COVID response

Mr. Trump started out strong in dealing with the COVID pandemic. He listened to his science advisors and initiated a vaccine program. I think that’s what any president would have done, but let’s give the devil his due (with my apologies to the devil). Then Trump screwed up big time. He downplayed the threat we all faced and he even promoted treatments that were, at the least, ineffective and, at the most, deadly! Trump even minimized the importance of mask wearing. Then, with the help of right-wing media, he politicized the COVID threat and now a large number of Trump cult members refuse to get the vaccine. In a world where facts don’t matter to those on the right, conspiracy theories thrive. Many right-wingers believe that vaccines make you magnetic, or a computer chip is implanted with the shot, and even that the COVID vaccine will actually give you COVID. Some even believe that the COVID scare is all a left-wing conspiracy.
As far as conspiracy theories go, I don’t give a rat’s rear whether the right believes that our astronauts never walked on the moon or that the earth is flat. Those wacky ideas won’t kill you or others. Those who continue to spread the “big lie” that Trump actually won the 2020 election indirectly led to the death of five people and had put our democracy in danger.
Most importantly, COVID conspiracy theories pose a direct threat for people who refuse to get the vaccine. They’re not only endangering their own lives but also the lives of those around them. Currently the people who have been vaccinated are protected from dying from COVID and it even largely protects us from the more contagious and deadly Delta variant. Nevertheless, the greater number of unvaccinated people there are, the more likely the virus is to become a threat to all of us as it morphs into even deadlier forms.
Because the unvaccinated have chosen to be ignorant our nation is facing round two of the fight against this deadly virus accompanied by all the same associated deaths and economic and lifestyle disruption we saw in round one. Those who have refused to get the vaccine now are seeing their selfishness rewarded. You see, at this point in time they pretty much have the pandemic all to themselves as almost 100% of the COVID deaths are only among the unvaccinated. Congratulations!
Thomas Hanley
Fulton