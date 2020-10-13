Letter: Trump insults the public's intelligence

Does the White House think we are all stupid?

Does President Trump think we are a bunch of lemmings following him off the cliff of COVID-19? Does the Republican Party really think we believe that its support of Trump’s policies on health is safe for our communities?

I am not an idiot. My neighbors are not fools either. President Trump is the latest “super spreader” of this pandemic and yet the Republicans in Congress for the most part again remain silent as he and his staff remain disingenuous about his health: Fever or no fever? Really sick or not? Contagious or not?

Mr. Trump, likely knowing he was positive before a public rally and before the first presidential debate (I wondered why his face looked so red under his makeup), has no respect for those around him, his staff, people at his rallies, Mr. Biden, and all of us.