Letter: Trump is a clear danger to the nation

The Central New York Chapter of the National Organization for Women join those calling for the immediate removal of Donald Trump from the presidency. His most recent treasonous act, calling for the assault on the Capitol to stop election certification proceedings, is just the latest in a long list of reckless and unstable acts.

Trump summoned militant thugs, clad in Trump and Confederacy gear, to the Capitol. He told them to overrun the building and grounds and then they vandalized the Capitol Building. When the siege was over he publicly praised the criminals for their efforts.

We have seen this before when he praised White Nationalists who rioted in his name in Charlottesville, and when he repeatedly vilified Black Lives Matter protests across the country. We saw it at each of the events he held during his term where he repeated a set of lies designed to stigmatize certain people. He railed against the election for months and attended election events for Republican candidates across the country, spreading lies intended to wreck our democracy and undermine elections in this country.

Even today he continues to claim the presidential election was fraught with fraud. He spreads rumors and conspiracy theories with no basis in fact.