Letter: Trump is a danger to America

Donald Trump’s presidency, the forces that support it, and the prospect of his reelection pose a clear and present danger to our democratic republic. Trump’s rhetoric, his politics, and his policies are based on the belief that America has been, and should remain, a white man’s country, and that violence and intimidation are legitimate means of keeping it that way.

This racial nationalism was evident from the moment he descended his gilded escalator to announce that the US is being invaded by Mexican rapists and drug mules, and that the way to make America great again was to repel this invasion of dangerous non-white people. (This despite overwhelming evidence that immigrants are significantly less likely to engage in criminal conduct than native-born Americans). Trump has repeatedly addressed his rallies with the parable of the snake in which immigrants are represented as poisonous snakes who are, by their very nature, a mortal danger to their hosts. Trump’s white nationalism was echoed in his contempt for people from Latin America and Africa, from what he called “s---hole countries”; in his suggestion that that congresswomen of color — Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib — should “go back where they came from”; and in his recent remarks congratulating descendants of Nordic immigrants in Minnesota on their superior genes.