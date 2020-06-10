Letter: Trump is a poor excuse for a leader

Big One
in blue suit and tie
calmly walks
through the streets
along Lafayette Square
to St. John’s Episcopal Church
body guards all around him
media scrambling
for best footage
police in riot gear
lined up along fence
sirens blaring
a helicopter whirring overhead
But where are the demonstrators
all the men and women
honoring George Floyd
peacefully protesting
racism, injustice
law enforcement brutality
towards people of color?
Big One keeps walking
says nothing when a reporter
wearing a mask asks
Are you prepared to use military
against US citizens?
Big One crosses over to the church
stands with stern face holding a bible
media taping every gesture
every word he utters
We live in the greatest country in the world.
It will be greater than before.
Big One holds up the bible
asks several of his cadre to stand with him
with finger to lips he shushes someone
as if this is such a prestigious moment
in US history, it commands total silence
But where are the demonstrators
all the protesters peacefully protesting?
Where is the speech telling them
racism and police brutality of black Americans
will not be tolerated in this great country?
Where are the words,
I’m sorry. I will do everything in my power
to see this never happens again.
Where is his heart, his empathy?
How can Big One sleep tonight
knowing tear gas and stun grenades
were used to chase the protesters away
so he could stage his Big Moment!
Jan Graham
Auburn
