Letter: Trump is a poor excuse for a leader

Are you prepared to use military

against US citizens?

Big One crosses over to the church

stands with stern face holding a bible

media taping every gesture

every word he utters

We live in the greatest country in the world.

It will be greater than before.

Big One holds up the bible

asks several of his cadre to stand with him

with finger to lips he shushes someone

as if this is such a prestigious moment

in US history, it commands total silence

But where are the demonstrators

all the protesters peacefully protesting?

Where is the speech telling them

racism and police brutality of black Americans

will not be tolerated in this great country?