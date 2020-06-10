Letter: Trump is a poor excuse for a leader
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Trump is a poor excuse for a leader

Big One

in blue suit and tie

calmly walks

through the streets

along Lafayette Square

to St. John’s Episcopal Church

body guards all around him

media scrambling

for best footage

police in riot gear

lined up along fence

sirens blaring

a helicopter whirring overhead

But where are the demonstrators

all the men and women

honoring George Floyd

peacefully protesting

racism, injustice

law enforcement brutality

towards people of color?

Big One keeps walking

says nothing when a reporter

wearing a mask asks

Are you prepared to use military

against US citizens?

Big One crosses over to the church

stands with stern face holding a bible

media taping every gesture

every word he utters

We live in the greatest country in the world.

It will be greater than before.

Big One holds up the bible

asks several of his cadre to stand with him

with finger to lips he shushes someone

as if this is such a prestigious moment

in US history, it commands total silence

But where are the demonstrators

all the protesters peacefully protesting?

Where is the speech telling them

racism and police brutality of black Americans

will not be tolerated in this great country?

Where are the words,

I’m sorry. I will do everything in my power

to see this never happens again.

Where is his heart, his empathy?

How can Big One sleep tonight

knowing tear gas and stun grenades

were used to chase the protesters away

so he could stage his Big Moment!

Jan Graham

Auburn

