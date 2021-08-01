Letter: Trump is a threat to our democracy

On Jan. 6, America witnessed the most violent attack in government history, the attack on the Capitol and Congress. Former President Trump said go down to the Capitol and protest the election. He said, I will go down with you; we have to fight like hell; it was a rigged election. He didn't go down with the people at all. He lied like always.
On TV on July 27, they had hearings about the Jan. 6 attack. There were four police officers that testified what they saw and heard and the violence we saw on that terrible day. The officers were beaten, spat on, called terrible names and seriously hurt. One died because of this crazy, jealous bunch of Trump supporters. These brave officers protected Republicans, Democrats, Independents — all of our Congress — to safety.
Never since 1812 has our Capitol been attacked until now. These crazy people said Trump sent them down there to stop the steal. Trump encouraged these animals to start the insurrection. No question about it. The facts are true. Cheney and Kinzinger, both Republicans, support the officers and want to get to the truth about this horrible day. Republicans Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Ron Johnson, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz all defend crooked, lying Trump. Brooks and lying Rudy Giuliani said, time to kick ass. Trial by combat. Brooks should be thrown of out Congress and Giuliani should go to jail. Don't forget that Giuliani said truth is not truth. He never told the truth.
Trump has tried to damage our democracy. No question about that. Trump said it was a peaceful, polite march. Johnson says the same thing, along with Greene Georgia, and all the rest of the hard-right, do-nothing Republicans. Make no mistake, Trump is the leader of the do-nothing Republican party.
I strongly believe that to get to the bottom of this, the committee should subpoena Trump and Mike Pence. Have them testify under oath and tell the truth or perjure themselves. If you have nothing to hide, testify. Trump is still spreading the big lie and people are blind to accept he is a liar, crook and troublemaker.
Our democracy is at stake. I ask this big question to churchgoers in this country: Do you still support Trump? To all the Republicans: How can you still support a liar and the big lie? I hope everyone wakes up and faces the truth at last.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn