Letter: Trump is a threat to our democracy

On Jan. 6, America witnessed the most violent attack in government history, the attack on the Capitol and Congress. Former President Trump said go down to the Capitol and protest the election. He said, I will go down with you; we have to fight like hell; it was a rigged election. He didn't go down with the people at all. He lied like always.

On TV on July 27, they had hearings about the Jan. 6 attack. There were four police officers that testified what they saw and heard and the violence we saw on that terrible day. The officers were beaten, spat on, called terrible names and seriously hurt. One died because of this crazy, jealous bunch of Trump supporters. These brave officers protected Republicans, Democrats, Independents — all of our Congress — to safety.