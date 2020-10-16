Letter: Trump is clearly the better choice

What this election boils down to is what the American people are wanting in leadership. These four years have shown us that we are becoming a country not for Democrats or Republicans but a choice of capitalism and freedom or socialism and communism.

Young people that are on your computers and iPhones all day, make it worth your while and look up the "real" history of socialism, communism and democracy. Young people, no matter where you live in central New York, have been been enabled in this day and age. You are looking for what can the government do for me because that is what the philosophy schools have been teaching for a good many years now. It is all about "self esteem." One of the worse philosophies ever taught.

A Democratic President John F. Kennedy once said and the truth of what he said rings out today: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."

Let's look at the accomplishments of Donald J. Trump:

1. Almost four million jobs created since the election.

2. More Americans are now employed than ever recorded in history. That means all ethnic peoples.

3. We have created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs and growing at the fastest rate.