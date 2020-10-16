Letter: Trump is clearly the better choice

What this election boils down to is what the American people are wanting in leadership. These four years have shown us that we are becoming a country not for Democrats or Republicans but a choice of capitalism and freedom or socialism and communism.
Young people that are on your computers and iPhones all day, make it worth your while and look up the "real" history of socialism, communism and democracy. Young people, no matter where you live in central New York, have been been enabled in this day and age. You are looking for what can the government do for me because that is what the philosophy schools have been teaching for a good many years now. It is all about "self esteem." One of the worse philosophies ever taught.
A Democratic President John F. Kennedy once said and the truth of what he said rings out today: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."
Let's look at the accomplishments of Donald J. Trump:
1. Almost four million jobs created since the election.
2. More Americans are now employed than ever recorded in history. That means all ethnic peoples.
3. We have created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs and growing at the fastest rate.
4. A Great Wall to keep us safe from illegal immigrants and those seeking to do us harm.
5. Farming has soared, delivering $16 billion in farm rescue payments and subsidies.
6. New tariffs and increased trade policy that benefit revenue on goods brought into this country.
7. Electing two conservative Supreme Court justices to rule this great country of ours.
And so much more I can't touch because The Citizen has a word limit.
Oh yeah, then the China virus came along to try and destroy all that Donald Trump's team had accomplished.
Let's look at Joe Biden's accomplishments:
1. Biden/Hatch crime bill in 1994. Not sure if it was ever enforced.
2. American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 which involved tax credits and carbon emissions cap and trade with some infrastructure.
3. Obamacare with president that was lied about from the beginning that we could keep our own insurance. Also a huge fine if you didn't sign up for it. Thank God Donald Trump dismissed this unfair fee!
I sure don't have to strain my brain to see who I am going to vote for!
No one has seen real hardship in this great country of ours. We have always bounced back. This will change if Biden/Harris are elected.
Suzanne Searing
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!