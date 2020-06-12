Letter: Trump is clueless on the environment

Again we hear from the negative in chief. This time going after protection of eco-systems designed to protect endangered species.
If you read both instances under the subject lines of two items in The Citizen's June 6 national digest, "Wild birds" and "Marine protection," you will note these protections have been in effect, in one instance, for over a century. The other to allow commercial fishing off the New England coast in an eco-sensitive area.
I doubt very much that Donald Trump has even the remotest clue as to the long range effects of these actions, nor does he care. It's something else he hopes to get away with along with his many other missteps.
It's time (well past time) to ... dump Trump!
Nelson C. Jameson
Auburn
