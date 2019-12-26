Most will agree that Abraham Lincoln proved himself to be one of our greatest presidents! There are many quotes he made. Many of them focused on “the rights of the people"! Some of his quotes are certainly in need of being repeated at this critical time in our nation's history!
Lincoln said, “The people are the rightful masters of the Constitution and those in government who pervert it, should be overthrown.”
Not only is President Trump facing impeachment for obstructing justice but more important, he's violated his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. And, upon a closer look at his impeachable offenses, there's a grave and imminent threat to our civil liberties.
Certainly President Trump is well aware that most folks aren't able to understand the wording in the multitude of documents being referred to because (usually) only a lawyer is able to comprehend them! Therefore, the mass majority of people are in no way able to understand what the credible evidence is revealing! And our president is counting on the ignorance of the masses! And also, since most folks have developed a distrust of politicians, Mr. Trump is counting on that fact also.
But for the rest of us who can read and understand all that is there to be read, he really has committed impeachable offenses! The evidence includes: Improperly invoking executive immunity and instructing government officials and agencies to refuse to testify or produce congressionally subpoenaed witnesses and documents, thereby improperly obstructing a congressional investigation. He also obstructed an inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including the firing of officials and directing others to lie about the investigation.
More notably, he's also violated his oath to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution. For example: It is a requirement by the Constitution that the President “shall from time-to-time give to the Congress information that is requested of him.” However, since the first day of his administration, he has refused to provide proof of his income tax filings and subsequently, every other request made of him has to-date not been complied with!
The fact that our Constitution is being so openly disrespected is a slap in the face of every American citizen who believes in protecting it from anyone who shows disregard and/or disrespect of it. Lincoln warned us: “It's the safeguard of your liberties!”
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn