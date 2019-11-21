There’s that phrase again, “it’s inappropriate but ... .”
Three years ago, following the revelation of the "Access Hollywood" tape where Trump described in detail what he thinks of and how he treats women, all John Katko would say is, “it’s inappropriate but ... .”
Now, Friday, right in the middle of Congressional hearing on possible impeachment, President Trump tweets a not-so-veiled threat at the witness, Marie Yovanovitch, who was testifying at the time.
Again, all Elise Stefanik would say was, “it’s inappropriate but ... .”
The evidence is staring us all right in the face in the form of the president’s own words. In response to incontrovertible evidence that the president orchestrated a vicious smear campaign through Fox News to falsely justify her removal so as to facilitate a political attack on former Vice President Biden, all Elise Stefanik would say is, “it’s inappropriate but ... .”
When President Trump said to Ukrainian President Zelensky, “she’s bad news” and “she’s going to go through something,” what he meant was “she’s in my way and I’m going to use my power and influence not just to remove her but destroy her reputation as well.” Which he proceeded to do through his political operative, Rudy Giuliani, using his close connections with certain commentators at Fox News, namely Sean Hannity, John Solomon and even his own son, Donald Jr. And to make things worse, he did this apparently in connection with some illegal campaign contributions from some unnamed Russian through two now charged and arrested Ukrainians.
If it isn’t an abuse of power, it’s hard to imagine anything more obvious and more reprehensible.
In the past three years, how many times has some Republican congressman or senator said, “it’s inappropriate but ...”?
The answer: Almost too many to count.
My question to Elise Stefanik (and John Katko), is there anything the president could do or say that is “inappropriate” enough for you to finally say, “that’s enough”?
Richard Glenister
Locke