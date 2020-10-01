Letter: Trump, Katko are no friend to farmers

Despite constantly claiming that he’s “the friend of the farmer," Trump just keeps on pummeling central New York farmers. For many years, ever since the rise of the mega-dairy farms and the demise of the family farm, central New York farmers have been struggling to find a combination of crops that could fill the void. After trying a variety of different crops, two crops had seemed to offer some promise. The first was corn for ethanol and second was soybeans for export.

Now, in the space of just a couple of years, the Trump Administration, under the watchful eye of Republican Congressman John Katko (sarcasm) has blown both of those markets up. The first was the Trump EPA’s granting of waivers to a third of the gasoline refineries (54 out of 134 refineries in the US) allowing them to not blend ethanol as required by the Renewable Fuels Standard. This action which has since been declared illegal by the courts led directly to the closing of a Fulton ethanol plant. And even though it been declared illegal, the Trump Administration has so far refused to reverse its actions thus preventing the market conditions necessary to reopen the plant. This leaves some 150,000 acres of production, some 25 million bushels of corn worth $100 million dollars to farmers without a ready market.