Letter: Trump, Katko are no friend to farmers

Despite constantly claiming that he’s “the friend of the farmer," Trump just keeps on pummeling central New York farmers. For many years, ever since the rise of the mega-dairy farms and the demise of the family farm, central New York farmers have been struggling to find a combination of crops that could fill the void. After trying a variety of different crops, two crops had seemed to offer some promise. The first was corn for ethanol and second was soybeans for export.
Now, in the space of just a couple of years, the Trump Administration, under the watchful eye of Republican Congressman John Katko (sarcasm) has blown both of those markets up. The first was the Trump EPA’s granting of waivers to a third of the gasoline refineries (54 out of 134 refineries in the US) allowing them to not blend ethanol as required by the Renewable Fuels Standard. This action which has since been declared illegal by the courts led directly to the closing of a Fulton ethanol plant. And even though it been declared illegal, the Trump Administration has so far refused to reverse its actions thus preventing the market conditions necessary to reopen the plant. This leaves some 150,000 acres of production, some 25 million bushels of corn worth $100 million dollars to farmers without a ready market.
Meanwhile, if that wasn’t enough damage, the Trump Administration’s misbegotten trade war with China has seriously upset soybean markets around the world. Only a year ago, there was all sorts of excitement about the possibility of exporting soybeans from the Port of Oswego directly to Europe, the Mediterranean and North Africa. The harbor was dredged to allow bigger ships and before the trade war got going, four shiploads were successfully loaded out.
Now, in the middle of the summer, the company that handled that trade, Perdue, has pulled out, leaving farmers with only one soybean buyer. Something on the order of 80,000 acres in nine neighboring counties worth an estimated $20 million must struggle to find a market, 30,000 acres in Cayuga County alone.
Today, I’m looking at a handful of envelopes containing this year’s school taxes and am left wondering just how I’m going to pay them.
Trump and John Katko are no friends of the Central New York farmers, that’s for sure. It’s time to get them both out of Washington and get somebody in there who doesn’t go out of their way to make life hard for people.
Richard Glenister
Locke
