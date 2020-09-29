Letter: Trump, Katko ignore what America needs

One of the Rolling Stones’ iconic songs has lyrics that are relevant in these difficult times. “You can’t always get what you want ... But if you try sometime, you just might find, you get what you need!”
What America needs right now is the question of the day.
The pandemic has made it clear that we need better health care coverage for everyone, especially for our less fortunate Black/Brown brothers and sisters. Trump has failed to replace ACA with anything that comes close to improving access. In fact, he has weakened and threatened its very existence. His empty promises are resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths. John Katko supports Trump and has done nothing to improve health care for our district.
The pandemic has also shown that what we need right now is science-based, data-driven policy. Trump has denigrated the role of science at all levels of his government. When Americans are asked who they trust to guide public health policy, Dr. Fauci overwhelmingly wins over Trump. Yet Katko continues to support Trump.
Our country also needs a tax policy that is fair and equitable. Trump’s “tax reform bill” that Katko voted for, overwhelmingly benefits the wealthiest 1%. The recent stock market gains have benefited the 14% of Americans who are heavily invested. The richest 10% of Americans control 84% of the market. The wealth gap is growing.
There is general agreement that our nation’s economic health is in dire need of more people. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and most business advocates agree that DACA should be passed, and that we need more immigration to increase the labor force. Trump’s refusal to support DACA and his other repressive immigration policies are not only cruel and discriminatory, but they are the opposite of what America needs.
But, in my opinion, what America needs now more than ever is civility and decency. As of July 2020, Trump has uttered over 20,000 false or misleading statements. Americans cannot rely on him to speak truth. If you don’t agree with him, he will bully, threaten, insult, and intimidate you. Katko supports him.
Trump is not what America needs right now, and neither is Katko. It is essential that all of us show up to vote this year, and that we elect officials that will give us what we need.
Kathryn Franz
Marion
