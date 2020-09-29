Letter: Trump, Katko ignore what America needs

One of the Rolling Stones’ iconic songs has lyrics that are relevant in these difficult times. “You can’t always get what you want ... But if you try sometime, you just might find, you get what you need!”

What America needs right now is the question of the day.

The pandemic has made it clear that we need better health care coverage for everyone, especially for our less fortunate Black/Brown brothers and sisters. Trump has failed to replace ACA with anything that comes close to improving access. In fact, he has weakened and threatened its very existence. His empty promises are resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths. John Katko supports Trump and has done nothing to improve health care for our district.

The pandemic has also shown that what we need right now is science-based, data-driven policy. Trump has denigrated the role of science at all levels of his government. When Americans are asked who they trust to guide public health policy, Dr. Fauci overwhelmingly wins over Trump. Yet Katko continues to support Trump.