Letter: Trump led the attack on our Capitol

On Jan. 6, 2021, our government building, the U.S. Capitol, was attacked by domestic terrorists. Those terrorists included white supremacists and KKK people. They were encouraged by President Trump and his supporters. He encouraged these people and led them to believe he won on Nov. 3. Trump failed to uphold the Constitution against foreign and domestic enemies. Donald Trump is the ring leader against our democracy and must be held accountable for his actions. Trump encouraged these people to destroy, terrorize and kill. Trump is impeached for the second time in his four years. He is guilty of that, no question about it. It was history on our TV screens; the proof is all there. Five people were killed, many injured and just outright scared to death.
Donald Trump is a dangerous president and should never be able to run for office again. He is guilty of inciting an insurrection, a mob riot. Rudy Giuliani, Don. Jr., members of congress did too. They should be thrown out of office or censured. I watched all of the impeachment debate. Ten Republicans voted for impeachment, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, Liz Cheney and others. I give John Katko credit for voting for impeachment because he voted for what was the right thing to do.
Lying Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley should be thrown out of office or censured as they said Trump still won. The impeachment went 232-197 in favor. Mitch McConnell has to get his act together to show some guts to convict Donald Trump. I hope he does and other Republicans, as well. No matter what, on Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden will be sworn in as president and Kamala Harris as vice president. May God help them both to heal this great country.
To Republicans: If you want to heal this country, vote to convict Donald Trump and his so-called movement. Work with our new president. They have their plates full to deal with COVID-19, heal the country, the economy, bring us all together. Donald Trump failed to do any of that. The facts don't lie, but he sure has for four years.
To Democrats, now that you have the president and the House and the Senate, get things done. If you don't, it is your own fault. Let's get back our government of the people, for the people, by the people.
Pray to God for our new president and God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn