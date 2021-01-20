Letter: Trump led the attack on our Capitol

On Jan. 6, 2021, our government building, the U.S. Capitol, was attacked by domestic terrorists. Those terrorists included white supremacists and KKK people. They were encouraged by President Trump and his supporters. He encouraged these people and led them to believe he won on Nov. 3. Trump failed to uphold the Constitution against foreign and domestic enemies. Donald Trump is the ring leader against our democracy and must be held accountable for his actions. Trump encouraged these people to destroy, terrorize and kill. Trump is impeached for the second time in his four years. He is guilty of that, no question about it. It was history on our TV screens; the proof is all there. Five people were killed, many injured and just outright scared to death.

Donald Trump is a dangerous president and should never be able to run for office again. He is guilty of inciting an insurrection, a mob riot. Rudy Giuliani, Don. Jr., members of congress did too. They should be thrown out of office or censured. I watched all of the impeachment debate. Ten Republicans voted for impeachment, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, Liz Cheney and others. I give John Katko credit for voting for impeachment because he voted for what was the right thing to do.