Letter: Trump lifts up the underdog

One reason the media and the leftist Democrats hate Trump is because they do not want you to prosper.
The Trump doctrine is freedom and democracy and what you see currently erupting in Hong Kong, the ballot box in Taiwan and in the streets of Tehran.
President Trump has stood up to the Chinese Communist party, the dictators in Beijing and the mullahs in Tehran.
In Hong Kong, you see the American flag they are waving in the independents' movements; they have President Trump posted as some sort of super hero.
This is quite ironic as last week was not only the signing of the China trade deal but in the U.S. they voted to send the impeachment articles to the Senate. These two instances are inextricably linked.
What our president did is go against the established order. Thus far, the permanent political classes’ foreign policy was to appease these dictators. Nancy Pelosi and crew are the appeasers where President Trump has stood tall.
The direction of the USA is at stake, as is the peace and prosperity of the world.
President Trump has held China in account even though Wall Street has doubted.
President Trump has taken a very Churchillian-type stand as Churchill did in the 1930s. The appeasers such as Clinton and Kerry are being stopped.
Trump went to economic war with sanctions on these dictators and it is winning and the people in the streets are rejoicing.
Why is not his economic freedom and growth resonating upon our president's critics? They oppose his America first policies — freedom and capitalism are resonating around the world, however.
The jury for the “impeachment” trial is not the Senate but the American people and the audience is the world. They are watching in the streets of Taipee, in Hong Kong and Tehran. Will the established order back Donald Trump? No, I do not believe it will — ever.
And here, ladies and gentlemen, we have the blossoming of the Golden Age of the Underdog or the striver in America who is witnessing with 90% income growth even without a high school degree, blue collar over white collar.
This is the evidence of making America great and this is the Golden Age of the underdog we are entering in and the fake news media and leftist Democrats will not steal it from the US nor from the world.
Karen M. Van Wyk
Syracuse