Letter: Trump lifts up the underdog

One reason the media and the leftist Democrats hate Trump is because they do not want you to prosper.

The Trump doctrine is freedom and democracy and what you see currently erupting in Hong Kong, the ballot box in Taiwan and in the streets of Tehran.

President Trump has stood up to the Chinese Communist party, the dictators in Beijing and the mullahs in Tehran.

In Hong Kong, you see the American flag they are waving in the independents' movements; they have President Trump posted as some sort of super hero.

This is quite ironic as last week was not only the signing of the China trade deal but in the U.S. they voted to send the impeachment articles to the Senate. These two instances are inextricably linked.

What our president did is go against the established order. Thus far, the permanent political classes’ foreign policy was to appease these dictators. Nancy Pelosi and crew are the appeasers where President Trump has stood tall.

The direction of the USA is at stake, as is the peace and prosperity of the world.

President Trump has held China in account even though Wall Street has doubted.