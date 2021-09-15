Letter: Trump made the deal on Afghanistan

I am writing today to Ron Curvin of Scipio. I don't always agree with President Biden on all of his policies. Just because I disagree doesn't mean I don't support him. I do support him over Donald Trump. Let's get this straight, I am a Democrat union man. I don't always go along with my party's policies. I disagree with President Biden on the southern border and I believe we should finish building the wall.

On Afghanistan, I don't support his getting out. I think we should keep a permanent base of 20,000 troops there just to keep the Taliban and al-Qaeda in check. Donald Trump made a deal with the Taliban, with Secretary Pompeo taking a picture with them. Trump made a deal with terrorists who helped kill us on 9/11. That was totally wrong.

President Reagan on down said they would not meet with terrorists, but Trump did just that. I don't know how he handled this. That remains to be seen. You didn't say anything about Trump when he instigated the insurrection on the Capitol Jan. 6. You didn't say anything about him being impeached twice, the only president to be so. President Biden carried out Trump's agreement to leave Afghanistan. That is a proven fact.