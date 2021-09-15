Letter: Trump made the deal on Afghanistan

I am writing today to Ron Curvin of Scipio. I don't always agree with President Biden on all of his policies. Just because I disagree doesn't mean I don't support him. I do support him over Donald Trump. Let's get this straight, I am a Democrat union man. I don't always go along with my party's policies. I disagree with President Biden on the southern border and I believe we should finish building the wall.
On Afghanistan, I don't support his getting out. I think we should keep a permanent base of 20,000 troops there just to keep the Taliban and al-Qaeda in check. Donald Trump made a deal with the Taliban, with Secretary Pompeo taking a picture with them. Trump made a deal with terrorists who helped kill us on 9/11. That was totally wrong.
President Reagan on down said they would not meet with terrorists, but Trump did just that. I don't know how he handled this. That remains to be seen. You didn't say anything about Trump when he instigated the insurrection on the Capitol Jan. 6. You didn't say anything about him being impeached twice, the only president to be so. President Biden carried out Trump's agreement to leave Afghanistan. That is a proven fact.
On COVID-19, President Biden has done a good job helping the poor out with stimulus checks. Trump sent stimulus checks, too. I strongly believe in rent control to help the poor out, but I don't think you do. You are a Republican Trump supporter. That's OK, you have that right to do so. Every president has the right to pick who they want for their cabinet. What's wrong with that?
For business, he hasn't starved them at all. There are a lot of businesses that haven't paid their taxes, just like Donald Trump. This country needs an infrastructure bill passed in the worst way. You know our bridges, highways, roads and waterways need to be repaired, you just don't like Joe Biden.
As far as a special election to remove Joe Biden, it will never happen until his four years are up. That is a crazy idea. I know a couple from Long Island who came to Scipio to live. They like the area and bought a house there. When they went to register, they both registered Democrat. Your community made life so hard for them they moved and came to Auburn just because they both didn't register Republican. You call that right? Think about it. And a lot of other things. I believe you know who these people were.
God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn
