Someone should ask President Trump this question: If he should lose the next election, would he, like previous presidents, graciously acknowledge the fact and would he and his administration do what is necessary to ensure a smooth transition to the next president?
I am very worried that a close election, say a one percent plurality, would encourage Trump to claim the election was "rigged," and refuse to trust the election result. (Heaven forbid that a Democrat should lose the popular vote, but win the election — like Trump did — via the Electoral College!) I am sure Trump, despite his oath, might feel emboldened to throw the Constitution under the bus.
Even if Trump answers the question with a joke or some less-than-serious response, he should know that some percentage of his base will take that as a sign to prepare for the civil war he has hinted at in the past. And he's the guy who is commander-in-chief of our Armed Forces; how would/how could the officers in charge respond to an order declaring martial law or some other illegitimate steps? Would most consider any such action to be an illegal order and refuse to obey, while others might consider it legal? Would Trump's buddy, Attorney General Barr, collude with him in some investigation into the election process?
Don't think this couldn't happen. Trump is even now questioning the legitimacy of the Commission on Presidential Debates, hinting that he might not even debate the Democratic nominee. It is not too much of a stretch to imagine him hanging on, by whatever means, to his office. One motivating factor will be his vulnerability to lawsuits that have not been brought because he is the current president. That shield will disappear if he loses.
You have free articles remaining.
Nov. 3, 2020, could begin a very dangerous time for our republic.
Jim Chattin
Moravia