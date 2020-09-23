Letter: Trump only cares about himself

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the calendar continues to count down to Nov. 3, the anxiety level continues to ramp up over how will this all play out?

Every day it seems like there is a new disturbing allegation by Mr. Trump, with his rants over anything and everything. His alleged disparaging of veterans, his constant denial over climate change and disregard of scientists, his lack of empathy of all those affected by the wildfires, to name but a few.

The total incompetent response to the pandemic would be laughable if not so sad and deplorable in its deception to the America people.

Face it, he does not have an ounce of compassion or empathy for anyone in the United States! He thinks of himself only — case in point — his face on Mt. Rushmore? Nobel peace prize? Give me a break!

All he promised four years ago have gone by the wayside: The wall paid for by Mexico, we paid for what has been built; he promised a new health care program, nothing! His tax break for the middle class went to the top 1%, his business cronies, not us.

His Make America Great program has failed; we are not great! No one can or will say we are at this point in time.