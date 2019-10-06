Donald J. Trump gave the House Democrats no choice but to move forward with impeachment. If they had not done so they would have violated their oath of office. In a perfect world they would have begun this process immediately after the Mueller Report was issued but Nancy Pelosi decided to play politics by NOT beginning an inquiry. She was apparently concerned about a backlash that would hurt Democrats in 2020. So now, thanks to Trump getting overconfident, he overplayed his hand by violating our Constitution so blatantly that he has forced his own impeachment and, hopefully, removal from office.
Let me be clear: Trump will not be impeached because he's an imbecile, mentally unstable, or grossly incompetent, although he is all of that. He will, I believe, be impeached by the House because he has used his power and influence to bully a foreign leader into to trying to help him win the 2020 election. Mr. Trump tried to coerce that leader in a series of phone calls to the point of, perhaps, withholding military aid that was approved in a bipartisan vote. That aid was designed to protect Ukraine (not "the Ukraine") from Russia. Let's remember that Trump's Comrade, Mr. Putin, is the guy who helped Trump's team win the presidency, albeit through the curse of the Electoral College not the will of the voters. The one call whose redacted transcript has been made public is all the proof any rational person should need that Trump has grossly violated the oath of office he had sworn to obey.
Now the right-wing media has aligned to repeat bogus talking points including but not limited to "This is a coup!" "The whistleblower is partisan!" "It's hearsay!" "It's all a hoax!" and "The left wanted to impeach Trump the day he was elected!" First of all the legal process of impeachment is contained in the Constitution and a whistleblower complaint was deemed "credible" and "urgent" by the independent inspector general based upon interviews with those who had firsthand knowledge of what went on. Secondly, we have Trump's own damning words and his admission to his act, which refutes the notion that this is a hoax. Finally, it does not matter who the whistleblower supported, as facts are facts and no one can name anyone who called for Trump's impeachment on "day one."
Thomas Hanley
Fulton