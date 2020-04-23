Letter: Trump presidency is a dangerous time

We're currently living through a disastrous time in American history in which the quality of our lives and our very existence are in jeopardy. Of course, the disaster I'm referring to is the Trump presidency. We've never had a president that showed so much disdain for facts, science, logic and reason with a temperament more suited to a schoolyard bully than a true leader. Had Trump been president at the start of World War II, we'd all be speaking German. Because of his arrogance he ignored many warnings about the seriousness of the coronavirus. He turned his chance to finally show true leadership into a daily TV show which mostly involves Trump thanking himself for doing such a great job followed by administrative officials pouring more praise upon him. Of course his lying ways continue as he claimed anyone can get tested and that we lead the world in testing. Most recently he is falsely stating that he has the supreme power over states in deciding when to open schools and businesses.