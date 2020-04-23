Letter: Trump presidency is a dangerous time

We're currently living through a disastrous time in American history in which the quality of our lives and our very existence are in jeopardy. Of course, the disaster I'm referring to is the Trump presidency. We've never had a president that showed so much disdain for facts, science, logic and reason with a temperament more suited to a schoolyard bully than a true leader. Had Trump been president at the start of World War II, we'd all be speaking German. Because of his arrogance he ignored many warnings about the seriousness of the coronavirus. He turned his chance to finally show true leadership into a daily TV show which mostly involves Trump thanking himself for doing such a great job followed by administrative officials pouring more praise upon him. Of course his lying ways continue as he claimed anyone can get tested and that we lead the world in testing. Most recently he is falsely stating that he has the supreme power over states in deciding when to open schools and businesses.
Please remember this: In that regard, Trump holds a trump card. He WILL threaten to withhold economic aid to any state which does not comply with such an order from King Trump. By the time this letter is printed Mr. Trump may have already alluded to that fact or journalists will have begun to figure that out on their own. He will do so while still claiming he has the power to make that decision and that he's simply making states comply with the Constitution. Add one more threat and one more lie to Trump's growing list. You heard it here first.
Thomas Hanley
Fulton
