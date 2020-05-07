Letter: Trump puts lives of workers in danger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act in order to allow the meatpacking plants to continue to operate. The simple fact is, the working conditions in meatpacking plants can't be made safe. Trump publicly stated that he invoked the Defense Production Act so as to relieve the packing companies of any liability for the illness and death of employees made to work in obviously unsafe conditions. The fact that the packing companies prevailed on Trump to invoke the Act signals that they, themselves don't believe the working conditions can be made safe. In effect, Trump is purposing their employees' deaths.

This is a remarkable perversion of the Defense Production Act. Some people will die as a direct result of Trump's action and their families will have no legal recourse, the packing companies will be held harmless.

This cannot be right, legally, or morally. If the packing companies want to run their plants, fine but they should bear the financial, legal, and moral costs.

This is just one more example of the moral contemptability of the Trump administration.