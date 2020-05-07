Letter: Trump puts lives of workers in danger

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act in order to allow the meatpacking plants to continue to operate. The simple fact is, the working conditions in meatpacking plants can't be made safe. Trump publicly stated that he invoked the Defense Production Act so as to relieve the packing companies of any liability for the illness and death of employees made to work in obviously unsafe conditions. The fact that the packing companies prevailed on Trump to invoke the Act signals that they, themselves don't believe the working conditions can be made safe. In effect, Trump is purposing their employees' deaths.
This is a remarkable perversion of the Defense Production Act. Some people will die as a direct result of Trump's action and their families will have no legal recourse, the packing companies will be held harmless.
This cannot be right, legally, or morally. If the packing companies want to run their plants, fine but they should bear the financial, legal, and moral costs.
This is just one more example of the moral contemptability of the Trump administration.
I am a farmer and I understand the anxiety and desperation that the hog and beef farmers must feel for the losses they face but farmers must not allow themselves to be a party to this heinous act. The American people must not allow their government to abuse in this way.
Richard Glenister
Locke
