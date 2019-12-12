The facts and evidence show that the Trump administration is the most corrupt administration since the Warren Harding administration in the 1920s. (NY Times, 10/28/18) Hence, identifying and listing all of Trump’s betrayals and broken promises would be challenging, if not, impossible. I have listed below some of Trump’s more obvious betrayals and broken promises. This letter is part 1 of 10.
• Betrayal of Americans future: Trump promised to eliminate the national debt within eight years. Instead, the national debt has now surpassed $23 trillion for the first time ever (The Hill, 11/01/19).
• Betrayal of American taxpayers: Trump promised a tax cut for most Americans. Instead, most Americans tax refunds in 2018 were down by 8.7% and more than 80% of the tax cuts went to millionaires, billionaires and large corporations. This represents “corporate welfare” or socialism. (NPR, 2/14/19)
• Betrayal of farmers: Trump promised that farmers would thrive because of his agricultural policies. Instead, Trump’s trade wars have destroyed the international markets for farm products now, and, for the future, and Trump has spent $28 billion of taxpayers money in subsidies to farmers which is more that two times the 2009 bailout of Detroit’s Big Three automakers. (Bloomberg Businessweek, 9/19/19) The farmers’ dependency on the federal government is socialism.
You have free articles remaining.
• Betrayal of manufacturing workers: Trump promised to bring back manufacturing jobs and attract new manufacturing jobs. Instead, Trump’s trade wars have pushed the manufacturing industry into recession for the past several months. The manufacturing industry recession is forecast to continue for the foreseeable future, thereby, resulting in significant manufacturing job losses. (L.A. Times, 10/11/19)
Wayne Blann
Niles