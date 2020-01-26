Letter: Trump's betrayals keep adding up

The facts and evidence show that the Trump administration is the most corrupt administration since the Warren Harding administration in the 1920s. (New York Times, 10/28/18) Hence, identifying and listing all of Trump’s betrayals and broken promises would be challenging, if not, impossible. I have listed below some of Trump’s more obvious betrayals and broken promises. This letter is part 5 of 10.

• Betrayal of science, the environment and climate change: Simply put, the energy industry “owns” and controls Trump and the GOP who are science, environment and climate change deniers. Consequently, Trump and the GOP support policies that favor the energy industry and destroy the environment and hasten climate change. Trump withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement and dropped climate change from the list of national security threats. Trump has undertaken an aggressive agenda of weakening air and water pollution regulations: 85 environmental rules have been rolled back; pushing for higher levels of methane pollution than even the energy industry wants; air pollution resulting in an increase of 9,700 deaths per year from 2016-2018. (Intelligencer, 10/24/19; Vox 10/24/19)

