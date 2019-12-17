The Justice Department Inspector General's report has now confirmed the fact that the investigation regarding Russian interference (not "meddling") in the 2016 campaign was based upon legitimate intelligence and was not politically based or biased. Unfortunately Trump's useful idiot, Attorney General Bob Barr, has trashed the report after the fact because he could not issue a false summary preceding its release as he did with the Mueller Report. Now the Democrats have issued the Articles of Impeachment ... specifically listing Trump's breach of his sworn duty and obstruction of Congress. During the "marking-up" of the articles the Republicans to continue to lie about the process and continue to spew "alternative facts" such as ... "Mueller found that there was no collusion," the "Steele dossier was proven to be untrue" and that "the Mueller Report exonerated Trump," proving once again that the current White House and the Republicans in Congress is where facts go to die. In fact, Mueller never addressed the issue of collusion as he stated it is not a crime. As far as the Steele dossier goes, no part of it has ever been disproven and much of it has been verified. Those who actually read the Mueller Report know full well that it was a damning report that, at the very least, implicated Trump's team in a concerted effort to accept Russia's help in rigging the 2016 election. More could have been known had Trump not obstructed justice by refusing to honor subpoenas and by directing all witnesses NOT to testify. Is that what an innocent man does? When the accused uses the power of the presidency to block all evidence while refusing to cooperate and then claims there is not enough evidence, it's a little like the child who murdered his parents and then asks the judge for leniency on the grounds that he's an orphan.
Pulitzer Prize-winning Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan said it best: “As to impeachment itself, the case has been so clearly made you wonder what exactly the Senate will be left doing.” It now looks like Mitch McConnell will try to limit witnesses saying he wants to avoid a circus. Sorry Mitch but your side already created one in an effort to divert attention from the truth that we have the most corrupt president in U.S. history and Republicans in Congress who are willing to betray America in support of him. A lethal combination for America.
Thomas Hanley
Fulton